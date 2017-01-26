Malawi: Govt Officials Reveal Madonna Bid to Adopt Four-Year-Old Twin Girls

Despite US pop star Madonna denying a report by Nyasa Times that she is in Malawi to adopt two children, spokespersons for the Ministry of Gender, Children, Disability and Social Welfare and another for the Judiciary have confirmed finer details that 58-year-old celebrity singer is trying to adopt four-year-old twin sisters from an orphanage. Nyasa Times first reported about the adoption process when Madonna was spotted with her lawyer Titus Mvalo at at the High Court in the capital Lilongwe on Wednesday morning.

