Malawi: Govt Officials Reveal Madonna...

Malawi: Govt Officials Reveal Madonna Bid to Adopt Four-Year-Old Twin Girls

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Despite US pop star Madonna denying a report by Nyasa Times that she is in Malawi to adopt two children, spokespersons for the Ministry of Gender, Children, Disability and Social Welfare and another for the Judiciary have confirmed finer details that 58-year-old celebrity singer is trying to adopt four-year-old twin sisters from an orphanage. Nyasa Times first reported about the adoption process when Madonna was spotted with her lawyer Titus Mvalo at at the High Court in the capital Lilongwe on Wednesday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... Sep '16 david traversa 1
News Lifestyle to blame for rise in asthma cases (May '16) May '16 NIBarnett 2
News Ugandans mark Gay Pride, but stigma tempers joy (Aug '15) Aug '15 Sock Puppet 2
News HIV-resistant Ugandans found (Apr '09) May '15 Mandingo83 37
News Talent showcase supports Malawian children (Mar '15) Mar '15 Kumbali Lodge 1
Do you want to make money with International Pr... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Shriparascorportion 1
join illuminati (Sep '13) Jan '15 usman 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Climate Change
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Syria
  1. Gunman
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,117 • Total comments across all topics: 278,296,166

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC