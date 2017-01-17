Malawi: Activists Warn of Mass Protest Over Maizegate Scandal

Executive Director for Youth and Society Charles Kajoloweka has advised suspended Agriculture, Irigation and Water Development Minister D George Chaponda to 'adhere to a court' decision issued on Monday 17th January 2017 at the Mzuzu High Court sustaining the injunction stopping him from discharging his duties as Cabinet minister. High Court Judge John Chirwa, who granted Kajoloweka and the the CSO's an injunction last Thursday, is expected to make a rulling on governments appeal to have injuction restraining Chaponda from serving as minister vaccated on 31st January 2017.

