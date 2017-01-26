Madonna Planning To Adopt Two More Children From Malawi
Madonna , who adopted 11 year old son David and 10 year old daughter Mercy from the African country, appeared in court to adopt two more children this week. The 58 year old star appeared in court in the African nation's capital of Lilongwe on Wednesday to formally make the application, it is understood.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ContactMusic.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill...
|Sep '16
|david traversa
|1
|Lifestyle to blame for rise in asthma cases (May '16)
|May '16
|NIBarnett
|2
|Ugandans mark Gay Pride, but stigma tempers joy (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Sock Puppet
|2
|HIV-resistant Ugandans found (Apr '09)
|May '15
|Mandingo83
|37
|Talent showcase supports Malawian children (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Kumbali Lodge
|1
|Do you want to make money with International Pr... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Shriparascorportion
|1
|join illuminati (Sep '13)
|Jan '15
|usman
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC