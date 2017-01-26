Madonna Planning To Adopt Two More Ch...

Madonna Planning To Adopt Two More Children From Malawi

Wednesday Jan 25

Madonna , who adopted 11 year old son David and 10 year old daughter Mercy from the African country, appeared in court to adopt two more children this week. The 58 year old star appeared in court in the African nation's capital of Lilongwe on Wednesday to formally make the application, it is understood.

Chicago, IL

