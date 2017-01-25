Madonna in Malawi court to apply to a...

Madonna in Malawi court to apply to adopt 2 more kids

8 hrs ago

US pop superstar Madonna appeared in person at a court in the Malawian capital Lilongwe on Wednesday to apply to adopt two more local children, a court spokesman told AFP. Madonna, who runs a charity called Raising Malawi in the southern African nation, adopted Malawian children David Banda in 2006 and Mercy James in 2009.

Chicago, IL

