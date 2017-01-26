Madonna applies to adopt two more children from Malawi

The Material Girl singer appeared before a judge at the High Court in Lilongwe, Malawi on Wednesday to apply to adopt the children, who she reportedly brought with her to the hearing, according to local reporters for the Nyasa Times, who claim she was carrying one child and her handlers were holding the other. The singer's lawyer Titus Mvalo confirmed to the publication she was making a fresh bid for adoption, while government spokesman Mlenga Mvula told the Associated Press Madonna will have to wait a week before hearing whether the court will grant her adoption order.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Music-News.com.