Madonna applies to adopt two more chi...

Madonna applies to adopt two more children from Malawi

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 25 Read more: Music-News.com

The Material Girl singer appeared before a judge at the High Court in Lilongwe, Malawi on Wednesday to apply to adopt the children, who she reportedly brought with her to the hearing, according to local reporters for the Nyasa Times, who claim she was carrying one child and her handlers were holding the other. The singer's lawyer Titus Mvalo confirmed to the publication she was making a fresh bid for adoption, while government spokesman Mlenga Mvula told the Associated Press Madonna will have to wait a week before hearing whether the court will grant her adoption order.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Music-News.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... Sep '16 david traversa 1
News Lifestyle to blame for rise in asthma cases (May '16) May '16 NIBarnett 2
News Ugandans mark Gay Pride, but stigma tempers joy (Aug '15) Aug '15 Sock Puppet 2
News HIV-resistant Ugandans found (Apr '09) May '15 Mandingo83 37
News Talent showcase supports Malawian children (Mar '15) Mar '15 Kumbali Lodge 1
Do you want to make money with International Pr... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Shriparascorportion 1
join illuminati (Sep '13) Jan '15 usman 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Climate Change
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Wikileaks
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,873 • Total comments across all topics: 278,309,328

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC