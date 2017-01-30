Lagarde boss "impressed" by Uganda's economic progress
Mr Museveni described the IMF-Uganda relations as "wonderful" especially on helping with the liberalisation of the economy in the 1990's. International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde talks to Finance minister Matia Kasaija at Entebbe International Airport after her arrival in Uganda last Wednesday.
