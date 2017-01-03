How Kampala became 'one big toilet'
Lake Victoria, surrounding wetlands and rivers, on top of providing water, are home to various fish species, which many residents of these areas feed on Health hazard. Most of the human waste generated in and around Kampala is not channelled into the central sewerage system, and as Daily Monitor's Paul Tajuba reports, this poses serious sanitation and health challenges for the residents.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
