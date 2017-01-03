How Kampala became 'one big toilet'

How Kampala became 'one big toilet'

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 2 Read more: Daily Monitor

Lake Victoria, surrounding wetlands and rivers, on top of providing water, are home to various fish species, which many residents of these areas feed on Health hazard. Most of the human waste generated in and around Kampala is not channelled into the central sewerage system, and as Daily Monitor's Paul Tajuba reports, this poses serious sanitation and health challenges for the residents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... Sep '16 david traversa 1
News Lifestyle to blame for rise in asthma cases (May '16) May '16 NIBarnett 2
News Ugandans mark Gay Pride, but stigma tempers joy (Aug '15) Aug '15 Sock Puppet 2
News HIV-resistant Ugandans found (Apr '09) May '15 Mandingo83 37
News Talent showcase supports Malawian children (Mar '15) Mar '15 Kumbali Lodge 1
Do you want to make money with International Pr... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Shriparascorportion 1
join illuminati (Sep '13) Jan '15 usman 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,371 • Total comments across all topics: 277,618,102

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC