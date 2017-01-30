Gov't to pursue economic diplomacy - Ayorkor Botchway
The Minister of Foreign Affairs designate, Ms Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, has said that Ghana's foreign missions will pursue an economic diplomacy policy to attract foreign direct investments and also market the country's non-traditional exports. Responding to a question from the Member of Parliament for Cape Coast North, Mrs Barbara Asher Ayisi, when she took her turn at the Appointments Committee of Parliament yesterday, she said to secure foreign investors to Ghana, officers of the Foreign Service should be well trained in economic diplomacy.
