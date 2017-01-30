Gadbrook Park Barclays team to set up...

Gadbrook Park Barclays team to set up computer suite for homeless children in Malawi

Friday Jan 20 Read more: Northwich Guardian

The team work for the bank at Gadbrook Park at Rudheath, and have raised more than A 20,000 to buy the equipment in just nine months. The team will be working at the Chisomo Children's Centre in Lilongwe, a partner centre of the north west-based charity Retrak.

Chicago, IL

