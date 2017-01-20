Family killed in Wakiso car accident

Family killed in Wakiso car accident

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 2 Read more: New Vision

A family including a two-year-old and an expectant mother perished in a motor accident two hours shortly after celebrating the New Year. The ghastly motor accident claimed seven lives on spot.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Vision.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... Sep '16 david traversa 1
News Lifestyle to blame for rise in asthma cases (May '16) May '16 NIBarnett 2
News Ugandans mark Gay Pride, but stigma tempers joy (Aug '15) Aug '15 Sock Puppet 2
News HIV-resistant Ugandans found (Apr '09) May '15 Mandingo83 37
News Talent showcase supports Malawian children (Mar '15) Mar '15 Kumbali Lodge 1
Do you want to make money with International Pr... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Shriparascorportion 1
join illuminati (Sep '13) Jan '15 usman 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,371 • Total comments across all topics: 277,618,100

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC