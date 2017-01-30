Danish man jailed 12 years for narcotics

On the first count of possession of narcotics magistrate Kaitesi sentenced Petersen to a fine of Shs6m or spend 10 years in prison Petersen was arrested on January 8, this year with two bags containing 32kg of khat and 10 bundles of wrapped fresh khat at Entebbe Airport as he was checking in to fly back to Denmark through Kigali aboard Rwandair. The magistrate Mary Kaitesi noted that Petersen was a first offender, hadn't wasted court's time by pleading guilty and lacked knowledge of the gravity of the offence The chief magistrate's court in Entebbe has sentenced a 27-year old Danish national to 12 years and 10 years in jail or pay fines for two counts of trafficking narcotic and being in possession of khat , a narcotic substance.

