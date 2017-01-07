.com | Man, 38, hangs self after 'disagreement' with wife over booze

Lilongwe A 38-years-old man in Malawi has reportedly killed himself after he "disagreed with his wife, who advised him to change his drinking habits", a report says. "The man was a heavy drinker and could sell household items including bags of maize, fertilisers and anything that he could offer for cash to buy Kachasu ," Dandaula was quoted as saying.

