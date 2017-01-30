Col Kaka, the new spy chief at ISO

Col Kaka, the new spy chief at ISO

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Daily Monitor

In 1979, he had been a civil servant attached to the Public Service ministry but was later posted to the Ministry of Agriculture before moving to Masindi District Col Kaka signs documents during the handover of office in Kampala early this week. Looking on is Brig Ronnie Balya, the outgoing ISO director.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... Sep '16 david traversa 1
News Lifestyle to blame for rise in asthma cases (May '16) May '16 NIBarnett 2
News Ugandans mark Gay Pride, but stigma tempers joy (Aug '15) Aug '15 Sock Puppet 2
News HIV-resistant Ugandans found (Apr '09) May '15 Mandingo83 37
News Talent showcase supports Malawian children (Mar '15) Mar '15 Kumbali Lodge 1
Do you want to make money with International Pr... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Shriparascorportion 1
join illuminati (Sep '13) Jan '15 usman 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,721 • Total comments across all topics: 278,426,328

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC