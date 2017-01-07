Chief Justice Maraga announces change...

Chief Justice Maraga announces changes in judiciary

Saturday

The CJ increased the number of stations from 35 to 40 with the number of judges now standing at 128 up from 105. The new stations are in Makueni, Nyandarua, Kabarnet, and Thika with the Narok/Naivasha court being split between two presiding judges.

Chicago, IL

