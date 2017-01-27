A $500-million mega water project for Malawi
A new day is dawning for the people of Malawi with a multimillion dollar project to pipe water from Lake Malawi to Lilongwe, the capital city. The project which is set to stimulate the economy and create vibrant, equitable and sustainable communities in the country with 17 million people and which is also known as the 'Warm Heart of Africa'.
