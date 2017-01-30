30 rewarded for contribution to Kampa...

30 rewarded for contribution to Kampala-Entebbe Expressway

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Daily Monitor

The Kampala-Entebbe Expressway project has recognised and awarded up to 30 Ugandan employees working with the project, for their outstanding contribution to the implementation of the new 51.4 kilometre road Shs9.4 million and performance certificates were awarded to the best employees with each receiving a cash prize of either Shs300,000 or Shs500,000, based on his or her performance and category of award. The project has provided training and jobs to more than 1,000 Ugandans The Kampala-Entebbe Expressway project has recognised and awarded up to 30 Ugandan employees working with the project, for their outstanding contribution to the implementation of the new 51.4 kilometre road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... Sep '16 david traversa 1
News Lifestyle to blame for rise in asthma cases (May '16) May '16 NIBarnett 2
News Ugandans mark Gay Pride, but stigma tempers joy (Aug '15) Aug '15 Sock Puppet 2
News HIV-resistant Ugandans found (Apr '09) May '15 Mandingo83 37
News Talent showcase supports Malawian children (Mar '15) Mar '15 Kumbali Lodge 1
Do you want to make money with International Pr... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Shriparascorportion 1
join illuminati (Sep '13) Jan '15 usman 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,608 • Total comments across all topics: 278,215,559

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC