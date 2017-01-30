30 rewarded for contribution to Kampala-Entebbe Expressway
The Kampala-Entebbe Expressway project has recognised and awarded up to 30 Ugandan employees working with the project, for their outstanding contribution to the implementation of the new 51.4 kilometre road Shs9.4 million and performance certificates were awarded to the best employees with each receiving a cash prize of either Shs300,000 or Shs500,000, based on his or her performance and category of award. The project has provided training and jobs to more than 1,000 Ugandans The Kampala-Entebbe Expressway project has recognised and awarded up to 30 Ugandan employees working with the project, for their outstanding contribution to the implementation of the new 51.4 kilometre road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill...
|Sep '16
|david traversa
|1
|Lifestyle to blame for rise in asthma cases (May '16)
|May '16
|NIBarnett
|2
|Ugandans mark Gay Pride, but stigma tempers joy (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Sock Puppet
|2
|HIV-resistant Ugandans found (Apr '09)
|May '15
|Mandingo83
|37
|Talent showcase supports Malawian children (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Kumbali Lodge
|1
|Do you want to make money with International Pr... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Shriparascorportion
|1
|join illuminati (Sep '13)
|Jan '15
|usman
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC