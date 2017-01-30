30 rewarded for contribution to Kampala-Entebbe Expressway

The Kampala-Entebbe Expressway project has recognised and awarded up to 30 Ugandan employees working with the project, for their outstanding contribution to the implementation of the new 51.4 kilometre road Shs9.4 million and performance certificates were awarded to the best employees with each receiving a cash prize of either Shs300,000 or Shs500,000, based on his or her performance and category of award. The project has provided training and jobs to more than 1,000 Ugandans The Kampala-Entebbe Expressway project has recognised and awarded up to 30 Ugandan employees working with the project, for their outstanding contribution to the implementation of the new 51.4 kilometre road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.