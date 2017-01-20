3 Muslim faithful sue government over...

3 Muslim faithful sue government over mosque raid

Tuesday Jan 3

Government has been sued following last week's ransacking of Nakasero Mosque by a joint force of police officers and Anti-Terrorism Task Force, who allegedly made off with a number of valuables... Contention. According to a lawsuit filed yesterday before the High Court in Kampala by three concerned Muslim faithful, it was unlawful for the police to break into the mosque without a search warrant order.

Chicago, IL

