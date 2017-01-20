200 arrested in Kampala during New Ye...

200 arrested in Kampala during New Year's celebrations

Sunday Jan 1 Read more: Daily Monitor

Thousands of people yesterday thronged Mandela National Stadium, Namboole for prayers to usher in New Year. Police in Kampala said they arrested more than 200 suspects over different criminal activities during the celebrations.

Chicago, IL

