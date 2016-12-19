Zimbabwe secretly deports 124 Malawi ...

Zimbabwe secretly deports 124 Malawi a illegala immigrants

Monday Dec 19

Malawians have expressed anger following the deportation of 124 Malawi nationals from Zimbabwe last week by President Mugabe's government. The deportees have been staying in lice infested filthy Harare jails as there was not enough resources to repatriate them when they arrested 2 months ago.

