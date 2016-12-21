We must be told the truth about Kampala -Entebbe Expressway
The media has been awash with several reports about the 51.4 kilometer Kampala-Entebbe Expressway being the most expensive road in the world. The reports have been informed by findings of the Committee of Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises which is chaired by Abdu Katuntu, the Member of Parliament for Bugweri County, Iganga District.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill...
|Sep '16
|david traversa
|1
|Lifestyle to blame for rise in asthma cases (May '16)
|May '16
|NIBarnett
|2
|Ugandans mark Gay Pride, but stigma tempers joy (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Sock Puppet
|2
|HIV-resistant Ugandans found (Apr '09)
|May '15
|Mandingo83
|37
|Talent showcase supports Malawian children (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Kumbali Lodge
|1
|Do you want to make money with International Pr... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Shriparascorportion
|1
|join illuminati (Sep '13)
|Jan '15
|usman
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC