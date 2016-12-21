UPDF soldier remanded over rape

Thursday Dec 22 Read more: Daily Monitor

A Uganda People's Defence Forces officer is to spend Christmas in Luzira Prison after court further remanded him over allegations of raping women. Lieutenant Brain Lusabe attached to Air force Headquarters in Entebbe was on Thursday further remanded by court in Kampala after prosecution led by Ms Jackie Kyasimire informed Court that investigations into the matter are still ongoing.

Chicago, IL

