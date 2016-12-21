Uganda-Rwanda road projects to be unv...

Uganda-Rwanda road projects to be unveiled

Wednesday

Jim Mugunga, the finance ministry spokesperson said in a statement that the signing ceremony for a multinational project will take place on Thursday December 29, 2016, at 10:00am. Signing of a multi-billion contract for projects to improve the road network in Uganda and Rwanda is to take place at the finance ministry in Kampala on Thursday.

