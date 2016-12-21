Uganda, China in new bilateral unders...

Uganda, China in new bilateral understanding

Tuesday Dec 20

The Vice President expressed Uganda's gratitude to China's support towards key national interest projects like Karuma and Isimba power dams Uganda and China are to enter a new arrangement of bilateral understanding to upturn China supported projects and programs in Uganda to further enhance cooperation between the two countries. This was disclosed during a meeting between Vice President Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi and the new Chinese Ambassador to Uganda Zheng Zhu Qiang who called on the Vice President at his office in Kampala.

