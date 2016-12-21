Uganda: Aviation Authority Struggling With Besigye Airport Arrest Case

The Civil Aviation Authority has petitioned the High Court in Kampala, seeking to join Attorney General as a party to a case filed by former presidential candidate Dr. Kizza Besigye over his right to free movement that he says was violated on October 3 at Entebbe Airport. According to John Kagoro, CAA's Director Airports and Aviation Security, Besigye's rights were not violated by their staff or agents, adding that merely because he saw persons with reflector jackets marked CAA does not mean they are their staff and agents.

