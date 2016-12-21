Tanzania: Tanzania, Malawi Dismiss So...

Tanzania: Tanzania, Malawi Dismiss Songwe River Public-Private Partnerships Deals

Thursday Dec 22

The Tanzanian and Malawian governments said, they would use engineering-procurement construction instead of the private-public partnership in implementing various projects in the River Songwe Basin development programme. Signing an agreement aimed at sustainable management of the basin through the Songwe River Basin Development Programme here on Monday, the ministers responsible for Water Development from Tanzania and Malawi Gerson Lwenge and George Chaponda, respectively, said they would go for the EPC modality because there was not yet any successful case of projects implemented using the PPP in Tanzania.

Chicago, IL

