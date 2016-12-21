Tanzania: Govt Investigates Malawi 'S...

Tanzania: Govt Investigates Malawi 'Spies' Reports

Tuesday Dec 27 Read more: AllAfrica.com

Dar es Salaam - The government says it will investigate claims reported by the Malawian media yesterday that eight alleged spies from Tanzania were arrested while trying to illegally enter a uranium mine in the neighbouring country. Reports of the arrests were first published last Thursday, and the Malawian media yesterday suggested that the eight were spies sent by the Tanzanian government to investigate if the country "is developing nuclear weapons from uranium at Kayerekera mine site in Karonga District".

Chicago, IL

