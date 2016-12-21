Tanzania: Fish Fillet Processing Hit ...

Tanzania: Fish Fillet Processing Hit Hard By Illegal Fishing

11 hrs ago

Fish fillet processing has declined by seven per cent in the period ended June this year due to illegal fishing in Lake Victoria. The Bank of Tanzania Manager, Mwanza Branch, Mr James Machemba said at the weekend that production of fish fillets declined to 23,488.4 tones from 25, 371.2 tones of the corresponding period last year.

Chicago, IL

