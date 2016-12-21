Tanzania: Fish Fillet Processing Hit Hard By Illegal Fishing
Fish fillet processing has declined by seven per cent in the period ended June this year due to illegal fishing in Lake Victoria. The Bank of Tanzania Manager, Mwanza Branch, Mr James Machemba said at the weekend that production of fish fillets declined to 23,488.4 tones from 25, 371.2 tones of the corresponding period last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill...
|Sep '16
|david traversa
|1
|Lifestyle to blame for rise in asthma cases (May '16)
|May '16
|NIBarnett
|2
|Ugandans mark Gay Pride, but stigma tempers joy (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Sock Puppet
|2
|HIV-resistant Ugandans found (Apr '09)
|May '15
|Mandingo83
|37
|Talent showcase supports Malawian children (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Kumbali Lodge
|1
|Do you want to make money with International Pr... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Shriparascorportion
|1
|join illuminati (Sep '13)
|Jan '15
|usman
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC