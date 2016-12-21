President moves to gag media
President Museveni is on Friday reported to have spoken angrily about media coverage of Kasese killings and the raging tensions in the Rwenzori sub-region and directed the Information minister to prepare "stringent amendments" to existing media laws. Sources that attended the NRM Caucus meeting at State House Entebbe indicated that Mr Museveni they described as "livid" was in particularly foul mood about what he called "bad reporting that triggers panic" and ordered the Information minister, Mr Frank Tumwebaze, to prepare amendments to existing media laws to be urgently handled when Parliament resumes from the Christmas recess in February 2017.
