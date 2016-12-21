Over 20 feared dead as boat capsizes ...

Over 20 feared dead as boat capsizes on Lake Victoria

Friday

Over 20 people are feared dead following a boat accident on Lake Victoria. The boat was reportedly carrying about 30 people when the accident occurred at about 11. 40 am on Friday.

