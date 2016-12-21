NPP grabs 24 female MPs

NPP grabs 24 female MPs

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Dec 17 Read more: GhanaWeb

There will be a total of 35 female Members of Parliament in the next parliament which commences on January 7, 2017. The New Patriotic Party , which is set to form the next government with Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as president - with a 171 parliamentary majority - will lead the house with 24 women representatives and the ruling National Democratic Congress - which will be minority in the house - coming in with 11 women.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... Sep '16 david traversa 1
News Lifestyle to blame for rise in asthma cases (May '16) May '16 NIBarnett 2
News Ugandans mark Gay Pride, but stigma tempers joy (Aug '15) Aug '15 Sock Puppet 2
News HIV-resistant Ugandans found (Apr '09) May '15 Mandingo83 37
News Talent showcase supports Malawian children (Mar '15) Mar '15 Kumbali Lodge 1
Do you want to make money with International Pr... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Shriparascorportion 1
join illuminati (Sep '13) Jan '15 usman 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,749 • Total comments across all topics: 277,313,152

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC