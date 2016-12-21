NPP grabs 24 female MPs

There will be a total of 35 female Members of Parliament in the next parliament which commences on January 7, 2017. The New Patriotic Party , which is set to form the next government with Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as president - with a 171 parliamentary majority - will lead the house with 24 women representatives and the ruling National Democratic Congress - which will be minority in the house - coming in with 11 women.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.