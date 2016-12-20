New Members of Parliament pop up

Newly-elected Members of Parliament yesterday trooped to parliament in their numbers on the first day of their registration exercise to be officially recognised for the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic which will be inaugurated on the eve of Saturday, January 7. There were contrasting moods, as New Patriotic Party MPs who have the overwhelming majority in the house, hugged and shared jokes with one another while the ruling National Democratic Congress MPs, who were obviously not happy for losing their majority in parliament, trickled in, with some trying to force smiles on their faces as others conferred in groups - most probably to discuss their individual waterloo at the December 7 poll.

