New Members of Parliament pop up

New Members of Parliament pop up

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Ghanamma.com

Newly-elected Members of Parliament yesterday trooped to parliament in their numbers on the first day of their registration exercise to be officially recognised for the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic which will be inaugurated on the eve of Saturday, January 7. There were contrasting moods, as New Patriotic Party MPs who have the overwhelming majority in the house, hugged and shared jokes with one another while the ruling National Democratic Congress MPs, who were obviously not happy for losing their majority in parliament, trickled in, with some trying to force smiles on their faces as others conferred in groups - most probably to discuss their individual waterloo at the December 7 poll.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... Sep '16 david traversa 1
News Lifestyle to blame for rise in asthma cases (May '16) May '16 NIBarnett 2
News Ugandans mark Gay Pride, but stigma tempers joy (Aug '15) Aug '15 Sock Puppet 2
News HIV-resistant Ugandans found (Apr '09) May '15 Mandingo83 37
News Talent showcase supports Malawian children (Mar '15) Mar '15 Kumbali Lodge 1
Do you want to make money with International Pr... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Shriparascorportion 1
join illuminati (Sep '13) Jan '15 usman 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,352 • Total comments across all topics: 277,326,427

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC