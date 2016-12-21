Minister Kamya rendering us irrelevan...

Minister Kamya rendering us irrelevant - councillors

Friday Dec 16

Kampala Capital City Authority councillors yesterday accused minister Beti Olive Kamya of failure to implement resolutions passed by the authority's council. In a council session attended by the political and technical team, the councillors criticised Kampala City Authority minister's failure to effect their resolutions, saying her inaction is intended to render them irrelevant.

