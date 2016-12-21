Malawi: President Mutharika Suffers Worst Opinion Poll Ratings
President Peter Mutharika is suffering the worst opinion poll ratings a Head of State has ever experienced in power, according to the latest figures released on Wednesday by Central Media Development limited. The survey results made available to the media were finding on a political leader with the potential to win the heasrts and minds of Malawians and donors.
