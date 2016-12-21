Malawi: Mutharika Grants 'Christmas Clemency' to Hundreds of Prisoners

Malawi President Peter Mutharika has spreed Christmas cheers to prison by granting "Christmas clemency", pardoning 644 prisoners in the country's overcrowded jails under an amnesty to mark Christmas and New Year Celebrations. Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security said in Lilongwe the 282 pardoned prisoners are those serving sentence of three years and below who had served at least half of their sentences and had behaved well during their incarceration, or had not convicted of serious offences .

