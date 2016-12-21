Malawi: Mutharika Grants 'Christmas Clemency' to Hundreds of Prisoners
Malawi President Peter Mutharika has spreed Christmas cheers to prison by granting "Christmas clemency", pardoning 644 prisoners in the country's overcrowded jails under an amnesty to mark Christmas and New Year Celebrations. Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security said in Lilongwe the 282 pardoned prisoners are those serving sentence of three years and below who had served at least half of their sentences and had behaved well during their incarceration, or had not convicted of serious offences .
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill...
|Sep '16
|david traversa
|1
|Lifestyle to blame for rise in asthma cases (May '16)
|May '16
|NIBarnett
|2
|Ugandans mark Gay Pride, but stigma tempers joy (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Sock Puppet
|2
|HIV-resistant Ugandans found (Apr '09)
|May '15
|Mandingo83
|37
|Talent showcase supports Malawian children (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Kumbali Lodge
|1
|Do you want to make money with International Pr... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Shriparascorportion
|1
|join illuminati (Sep '13)
|Jan '15
|usman
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC