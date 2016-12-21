Malawi: MHUB Trains 42 Girls in ICT and Enterprenuership Course
Mhub has facilitated training of 42 girls from peri-urban locations around Lilongwe who have been awarded with certificates after undergoing a 3 month training program on basic ICT skills and entrepreneurship. The girls aged between 17 and 25 were from the out of school category of the often neglected demographic segment of Lilongwe district.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill...
|Sep '16
|david traversa
|1
|Lifestyle to blame for rise in asthma cases (May '16)
|May '16
|NIBarnett
|2
|Ugandans mark Gay Pride, but stigma tempers joy (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Sock Puppet
|2
|HIV-resistant Ugandans found (Apr '09)
|May '15
|Mandingo83
|37
|Talent showcase supports Malawian children (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Kumbali Lodge
|1
|Do you want to make money with International Pr... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Shriparascorportion
|1
|join illuminati (Sep '13)
|Jan '15
|usman
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC