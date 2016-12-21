Malawi: MHUB Trains 42 Girls in ICT a...

Malawi: MHUB Trains 42 Girls in ICT and Enterprenuership Course

Mhub has facilitated training of 42 girls from peri-urban locations around Lilongwe who have been awarded with certificates after undergoing a 3 month training program on basic ICT skills and entrepreneurship. The girls aged between 17 and 25 were from the out of school category of the often neglected demographic segment of Lilongwe district.

