Malawi: Gospel Star Survives 'Assassination Attempt' Ahead of Album Launch

Gospel musician Duncan Zgambo, popularly known as Gwamba, who is also the in-law of Malawi's South African based Prophet Shepherd Bushiri survived death in the closing hours of Wednesday after he was involved in what is described as a 'planned accident' by an unknown thugs in a hit-and-run vehicle. According to one of his friends, Gwamba was travelling from his residence in Lilongwe going to Area 18 to pick up his band mates for practice ahead of his 'God is my boss' album launch at BICC.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.