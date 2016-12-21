Mabira: A forest under encroachment

Mabira: A forest under encroachment

Mabira Forest is a rainforest area covering about 300 square kilometres in Uganda, located in Buikwe District, between Lugazi and Jinja. It has been protected as Mabira Forest Reserve since 1932.

