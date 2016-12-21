Kampala-Mpigi Expressway project kick...

Kampala-Mpigi Expressway project kicks off in 2018

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 30 Read more: Daily Monitor

Kampala- The Uganda National Roads Authority is targeting early 2018 for commencement of construction of the proposed multinational Busega-Mpigi Expressway also called the Kampala-Mpigi Highway, connecting to the Kampala-Masaka road enroute to Mirama Hills- Kagitumba at the border with neighbouring Rwanda. The plan is to connect the road, which is part of the Northern Corridor a transport network that links landlocked Uganda, Rwanda, South Sudan and Burundi from the Mombasa Port in Kenya, to Rusumo which is part of Central Corridor from the ports of Tanga or Dar-es-Salaam as an alternative road route for movement of cargo from the Indian Ocean.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... Sep '16 david traversa 1
News Lifestyle to blame for rise in asthma cases (May '16) May '16 NIBarnett 2
News Ugandans mark Gay Pride, but stigma tempers joy (Aug '15) Aug '15 Sock Puppet 2
News HIV-resistant Ugandans found (Apr '09) May '15 Mandingo83 37
News Talent showcase supports Malawian children (Mar '15) Mar '15 Kumbali Lodge 1
Do you want to make money with International Pr... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Shriparascorportion 1
join illuminati (Sep '13) Jan '15 usman 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Gunman
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Egypt
  4. Iraq
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,841 • Total comments across all topics: 277,521,432

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC