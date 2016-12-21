East Africa: Somalia Saves Uganda and...

East Africa: Somalia Saves Uganda and Tanzania From Going to War

Somalia could be categorised as a failed state today, but 44 years ago it mediated in a peace deal to prevent Uganda and her southern neighbour Tanzania from going to war. Then Somalia president Siad Barre brokered a regional peace deal that delayed the war from breaking out, by about five years.

