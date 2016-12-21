Court summons Civil Aviation Authority over Besigye arrest
Kampala- The High Court in Kampala has ordered the Civil Aviation Authority to respond within 15 days to a law suit filed against it by former presidential candidate Dr Kizza Besigye. Dr Besigye filed the suit in connection with what his lawyers termed as his embarrassing, inhumane and degrading arrest on the stairs of Kenya airways plane by security personnel, two months ago.
