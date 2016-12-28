.com | 180 Christmas babies born in Malawi, one of them named 'Trump'

.com | 180 Christmas babies born in M...

Lilongwe At least 180 babies were born nationwide on Christmas day in Malawi, Nyasa Times reports, adding that one of the babies who were born in Karonga district was named "Trump". According to the country's health ministry spokesperson Adrian Chikumbe, one of the main referral hospitals in Blantyre recorded 26 babies.

