Cardinal Wamala celebrates 90th birthday

Saturday Dec 17

Emmanuel Cardinal Wamala celebrated his 90th birthday at the function graced by many dignitaries at a retired priest's home in Nsambya, Kamapala on Friday. Cardinal Wamala was born December 15, 1926 in Kamaggwa parish, Rakai district.

