Blue wave beverages sues government, wants Shs8b over closure

Blue Wave Beverages Limited states that on November 22, 2016, MP Muhammad Nsereko, the Chairperson of the Equal Opportunities Committee ordered the suspension of production of Blue Wave bottled water The company now wants Shs8 billion in damages as a result of the loss of goodwill and public confidence in their products. The water company also states that on November 21, 2016, a day before its managers appeared before the committee, UNBS had issued the company a compliant report.

