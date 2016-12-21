Blue wave beverages sues government, ...

Blue wave beverages sues government, wants Shs8b over closure

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 19 Read more: Daily Monitor

Blue Wave Beverages Limited states that on November 22, 2016, MP Muhammad Nsereko, the Chairperson of the Equal Opportunities Committee ordered the suspension of production of Blue Wave bottled water The company now wants Shs8 billion in damages as a result of the loss of goodwill and public confidence in their products. The water company also states that on November 21, 2016, a day before its managers appeared before the committee, UNBS had issued the company a compliant report.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... Sep '16 david traversa 1
News Lifestyle to blame for rise in asthma cases (May '16) May '16 NIBarnett 2
News Ugandans mark Gay Pride, but stigma tempers joy (Aug '15) Aug '15 Sock Puppet 2
News HIV-resistant Ugandans found (Apr '09) May '15 Mandingo83 37
News Talent showcase supports Malawian children (Mar '15) Mar '15 Kumbali Lodge 1
Do you want to make money with International Pr... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Shriparascorportion 1
join illuminati (Sep '13) Jan '15 usman 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,749 • Total comments across all topics: 277,313,158

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC