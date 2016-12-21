Blue wave beverages sues government, wants Shs8b over closure
Blue Wave Beverages Limited states that on November 22, 2016, MP Muhammad Nsereko, the Chairperson of the Equal Opportunities Committee ordered the suspension of production of Blue Wave bottled water The company now wants Shs8 billion in damages as a result of the loss of goodwill and public confidence in their products. The water company also states that on November 21, 2016, a day before its managers appeared before the committee, UNBS had issued the company a compliant report.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill...
|Sep '16
|david traversa
|1
|Lifestyle to blame for rise in asthma cases (May '16)
|May '16
|NIBarnett
|2
|Ugandans mark Gay Pride, but stigma tempers joy (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Sock Puppet
|2
|HIV-resistant Ugandans found (Apr '09)
|May '15
|Mandingo83
|37
|Talent showcase supports Malawian children (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Kumbali Lodge
|1
|Do you want to make money with International Pr... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Shriparascorportion
|1
|join illuminati (Sep '13)
|Jan '15
|usman
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC