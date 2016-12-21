Beaches to operate under strict secur...

Beaches to operate under strict security lookout during festive season

Saturday Dec 24

Following last year's beach deaths that claimed at least 13 people, Entebbe Municipality Security Committee has set up regulations under which all entertainment centres that run beaches on Lake Victoria will operate. The Resident District Commissioner Ms Rose Kirabira, who heads the committee, told Daily monitor that hotel proprietors and managers have been briefed about a number of security measures which they have to follow during the festive season.

Chicago, IL

