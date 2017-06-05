Madagascar: Govt Seeks to Strengthen ...

Madagascar: Govt Seeks to Strengthen Ties With Zambia

Sustaining a positive and sustained international profile is critical to a sound socio-economy development of any developing country such as Zambia. Currently, Zambia's international profile has continued to rise particularly after President Edgar Lungu's foreign trips and the hosting of other heads of state who have visited to cement cooperation with Zambia in various areas of the economy.

