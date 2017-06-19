Chinese Embassy in Madagascar offers ambassador scholarship
The Chinese Embassy in Madagascar offered the "Chinese Ambassador Scholarship" to 53 students Sunday at the Confucius Institute at Tamatave University. The event were attended by Chinese Ambassador to Madagascar Yang Xiaorong, Vice President of Tamatave University Emile, the Director of Confucius Institute at Tamatave University and nearly 100 teachers and students.
