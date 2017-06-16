AIIB approves membership of Argentina, Madagascar, Tonga
The China-initiated Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank on Friday approved the membership of Argentina, the Republic of Madagascar and the Kingdom of Tonga at its second annual meeting of governors. The AIIB's board of governors adopted resolutions approving the three applicants to join the bank at the second annual meeting, which kicked off earlier in the day in South Korea's southern resort island of Jeju.
