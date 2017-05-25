United Christian Radio Initiative Impacts Remote Indian Ocean Community
Reach Beyond partners bring life-changing programming to Madagascan coastal listeners Contact: Darin Campbell , 512-785-8350 COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., May 24, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- When Jesus told His disciples they would be His witnesses to the "uttermost parts of the earth," He might have had in mind the Indian Ocean where lives in a remote community are being transformed because of a breakthrough united Christian broadcasting initiative. Photo: Reach Beyond radio trainer Lisa Balzer leads a workshop for volunteer announcers.
