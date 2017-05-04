Madagascar: Detained Malagasy Reporter Expected in Court
He was arrested in the capital Antananarivo on Friday evening, just two days after the World Press Freedom on May 3. "Seven men in civilian clothes took him away on Friday at 7pm 15 while he was still in hospital," one of Mr Cello's brothers posted on Facebook. Mr Cello had on May 3 vehemently denounced on TV irregularities in one of the private mining companies operating in Ilakaka's area, where about half the world's sapphire was extracted annually.
