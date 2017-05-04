Madagascar: Detained Malagasy Reporte...

Madagascar: Detained Malagasy Reporter Expected in Court

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: AllAfrica.com

He was arrested in the capital Antananarivo on Friday evening, just two days after the World Press Freedom on May 3. "Seven men in civilian clothes took him away on Friday at 7pm 15 while he was still in hospital," one of Mr Cello's brothers posted on Facebook. Mr Cello had on May 3 vehemently denounced on TV irregularities in one of the private mining companies operating in Ilakaka's area, where about half the world's sapphire was extracted annually.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kanye West not asked to perform at 'traditional... Jan '17 Drax112 2
News Trudeau tells French-speaking nations there's '... Dec '16 GrowUp 12
News PM says among friends at la Francophonie, he mu... Nov '16 Parker 2
News Canada hopes to have an impact at la Francophon... Nov '16 Poutine 1
News COMESA awards Ethiopian Journalist for excellen... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Pawl 1
News Madagascar: Disaster-Prone Madagascar Battles F... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Orchid7 1
News Madagascar's former president under house arrest (Dec '14) Dec '14 oIo 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,835 • Total comments across all topics: 280,864,299

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC