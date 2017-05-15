KLIA Customs Officers Detect RM1.2 Mi...

KLIA Customs Officers Detect RM1.2 Million Worth Of Smuggled Tortoises

Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

Customs officers at the KL International Airport have foiled an attempt to smuggle into the country 330 endangered tortoises valued at about RM1.2 million. The tortoises, five of the Ploughshare species endemic to Madagascar and 325 of the Indian Star species, were found in five boxes on an Etihad Airways flight from Madagascar's Antananarivo Airport yesterday, said KLIA Customs deputy director Abdull Abdull Wahib Sulong.

Chicago, IL

